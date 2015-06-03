After Cyclone Debbie, China replaces Australian coal with U.S. cargoes
* Debbie knocked out 11.5 mln tonnes of metallurgical coal - Noble
June 3 Shire Plc
* Shire receives european approval to use Resolor(prucalopride) in men for symptomatic treatment of chronic constipation
* Resolor was first approved in europe in 2009 for symptomatic treatment of chronic constipation in women in whom laxatives fail to provide adequate relief Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Debbie knocked out 11.5 mln tonnes of metallurgical coal - Noble
* Challenges include lower quality ore, labor relations (Adds quotes from BHP and Rio Tinto; context on Chile copper production)
* PM says she wants a "truly global Britain" (Adds Syria condemnation)