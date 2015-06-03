Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
June 3 Arrowhead Properties Ltd
* Today confirmed it will list on the main board of the securities exchange operated by JSE on 19th june 2015
* To raise an estimated r400 million via private placement of 40 million shares
* CVC Capital Partners will create a single fund, at roughly $18 billion, as early as May - Nikkei
ZAGREB, April 4 There is no guarantee that indebted Croatian food group Agrokor can be saved, the restructuring expert appointed to rescue the business said on Tuesday, describing the challenge as one of the toughest in his career.