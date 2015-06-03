June 3 Ebro Foods SA :

* Says buys RiceTec AG and RiceTec Inc. through its US unit Riviana Foods Inc for $45 million

* Says 42 workers related to this rice business join the company's US unit Riviana Foods Inc

* Acquisition covers a premium rice brand RiceSelect and a factory in Alvin, Texas

