Australia banking watchdog: Can do more on housing
SYDNEY, April 5 The head of Australia's banking watchdog said on Wednesday authorities can take further action if needed to restrain runaway home prices, following measures announced last week.
June 3 Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :
* Announces proposed tender offer for any and all of its 130,000,000 euros ($144.55 million) floating rate notes due 2017
* Company will pay 1,080 euros for each 1,000 euros in nominal amount of notes accepted by it for purchase pursuant to offer, and will also pay accrued interest on such notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, April 5 The head of Australia's banking watchdog said on Wednesday authorities can take further action if needed to restrain runaway home prices, following measures announced last week.
SEOUL, April 5 South Korea's central bank chief on Wednesday underscored that policy efforts are needed to restore private consumption that has been dampened by a number of factors including a domestic political scandal.
* In March 2017, total capital raised was $4.1 billion, up 74% on previous corresponding period (pcp)