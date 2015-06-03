June 3 Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :

* Announces proposed tender offer for any and all of its 130,000,000 euros ($144.55 million) floating rate notes due 2017

* Company will pay 1,080 euros for each 1,000 euros in nominal amount of notes accepted by it for purchase pursuant to offer, and will also pay accrued interest on such notes ($1 = 0.8994 euros)