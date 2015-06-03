June 3 Facephi Biometria SA

* Says to buy back 303,333 shares at 1.50 euros ($1.67) per share

* Says after special period of revocation of subscription orders, in relation to the press release on capital increase dated March 13, a capital increase resulted in issuance of 2,049 new shares representing 0.021 percent of share capital for total of 3,074 euros Source text: bit.ly/1HK7mub

($1 = 0.8989 euros)