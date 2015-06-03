June 3 Sanlam Ltd

* New business volumes of R68 billion (excluding white label), up 15% on first four months of 2014 financial year.

* Net result from financial services up 8% on first four months of 2014 financial year.

* Group had excess capital of R3.3 billion available for redeployment at end of December 2014

* Diluted headline earnings per share increased by 20% compared to first four months of 2014 financial year.

* Expect that economic and operating environment will remain challenging for remainder of 2015 with a resulting impact on group's key operational performance indicators.