June 3 Stendorren Fastigheter AB :

* Says acquires two properties in Botkyrka and Järfälla for 119 million Swedish crowns ($14.20 million)

* Says the sellers are Sveanor Fastigheter and MSA Fastigheter AB Source text for eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3790 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)