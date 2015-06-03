June 3 Sydbank A/S :
* Sydbank will recover the full amount of damages paid to
former minority shareholders of bankTrelleborg
* In 2013 Sydbank paid damages to former minority
shareholders of bankTrelleborg due to inadequacies in the
prospectus of bankTrelleborg from 2007 for which Sydbank was
liable as a consequence of its merger with bankTrelleborg in
2008
* Also in 2013 Sydbank received partial compensation for its
loss by Fonden for bankTrelleborg which had sold the shares in
bankTrelleborg to Sydbank
* Says Sydbank has been conducting arbitration proceedings
against AIG with whom prospectus liability insurance had been
taken out as regards the prospectus of bankTrelleborg
* Says arbitration tribunal has decided that Sydbank will
recover remaining loss that Sydbank has incurred as a result of
prospectus proceedings
