June 3 Sofibus Patrimoine SA

* Says the maximum repurchase price was 100 euros per share, then raised to 120 euros per share after AGM of May 21

* Amount maximum for buyback programme is 6,115,920 euros ($6.88 million) Source text: bit.ly/1KDU5q1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8889 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)