BRIEF-ASX says March average daily number of trades 2 pct higher
* In March 2017, total capital raised was $4.1 billion, up 74% on previous corresponding period (pcp)
June 3 Sofibus Patrimoine SA
* Says the maximum repurchase price was 100 euros per share, then raised to 120 euros per share after AGM of May 21
* Amount maximum for buyback programme is 6,115,920 euros ($6.88 million) Source text: bit.ly/1KDU5q1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8889 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In March 2017, total capital raised was $4.1 billion, up 74% on previous corresponding period (pcp)
* Announces that 20 million shares, being 8.5 pct of issued capital has been sold at NZ$3.26 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES, April 4 Argentina's government said on Tuesday $116.8 billion in assets were declared, mostly from abroad, in a record tax amnesty it hopes will help spur domestic investment and economic growth.