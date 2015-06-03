June 3 Hiag Immobilien Holding AG :

* Successfully issues a 100 million Swiss francs ($107.07 million) fixed-rate bond

* Fixed-rate bond amounts to 100 million francs with a coupon of 1.00 pct and a maturity of 6 years

* Proceeds are to be used primarily for repayment of bank financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9340 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)