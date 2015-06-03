BRIEF-CBL Corporation issues 20 mln shares at NZ$3.26 per share
* Announces that 20 million shares, being 8.5 pct of issued capital has been sold at NZ$3.26 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 3 Hiag Immobilien Holding AG :
* Successfully issues a 100 million Swiss francs ($107.07 million) fixed-rate bond
* Fixed-rate bond amounts to 100 million francs with a coupon of 1.00 pct and a maturity of 6 years
* Proceeds are to be used primarily for repayment of bank financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9340 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces that 20 million shares, being 8.5 pct of issued capital has been sold at NZ$3.26 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES, April 4 Argentina's government said on Tuesday $116.8 billion in assets were declared, mostly from abroad, in a record tax amnesty it hopes will help spur domestic investment and economic growth.
* Trump Administration aims to revamp crisis-era bank law (New throughout, adds comments on politics)