BRIEF-Yifan Pharmaceutical to pay 1 yuan for every 10 shares as FY 2016 dividend
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
June 4 DBV Technologies SA :
* Announces EMA paediatric committee (PDCO) positive opinion on the paediatric investigation plan for Viaskin peanut for the treatment of peanut allergic children
* Acceptance paves way for potential submission of a marketing authorization application (MAA) in Europe following completion of Viaskin peanut phase III program Source text: bit.ly/1If7HYA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received patent on March 31, for novel streptococcus iniae bacteriophage str-inp-1 and its use for preventing proliferation of streptococcus iniae