June 4 DBV Technologies SA :

* Announces EMA paediatric committee (PDCO) positive opinion on the paediatric investigation plan for Viaskin peanut for the treatment of peanut allergic children

* Acceptance paves way for potential submission of a marketing authorization application (MAA) in Europe following completion of Viaskin peanut phase III program