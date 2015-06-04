June 4 Aegon NV :

* Says Aegon and La Banque Postale Asset Management (LBPAM) complete asset management partnership in France

* Under the terms of the agreement, Aegon has acquired a 25 pct stake in LBPAM for a consideration of 112.5 million euros ($126.7 million)

* The two companies will work together to further strengthen the development of LBPAM

