BRIEF-Suning Universal to pay cash div 2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
June 4 Aegon NV :
* Says Aegon and La Banque Postale Asset Management (LBPAM) complete asset management partnership in France
* Under the terms of the agreement, Aegon has acquired a 25 pct stake in LBPAM for a consideration of 112.5 million euros ($126.7 million)
* The two companies will work together to further strengthen the development of LBPAM
($1 = 0.8883 euros)
WASHINGTON, March 30 Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, has offered to testify before congressional committees probing potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia but wants protection against "unfair prosecution," his lawyer said on Thursday.