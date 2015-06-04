June 4 Pets At Home Group Plc

* Appointment of Ian Kellett as CEO of retail division and Sally Hopson as CEO of services division

* Says search for a new group chief financial officer (CFO) is starting with immediate effect

* Says during this process, Ian Kellett will remain as CFO and commence transition to his new role