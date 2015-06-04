BRIEF-Barrick reports restrictions at Veladero mine heap leach facility
* Reports restrictions at Veladero mine's heap leach facility
June 4 Rapidcloud International Plc
* Says announces Hewlett Packard has joined its strategic partnership with CS Loxinfo PCL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reports restrictions at Veladero mine's heap leach facility
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, March 31 Merger and acquisitions involving Asian companies fell 39 percent in the first quarter of 2017 to $176 billion, the lowest level in nearly three years and highlighting a sharp pull back in overseas deals by Chinese firms.