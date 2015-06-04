UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 4 ICA Gruppen AB
* Says ICA Gruppen to redeem preference shares early
* Says redemption will take place at 110 percent of subscription price which represents a redemption amount of SEK 3.3 billion
* Says against background of interest rate development over past year, we now replace preference shares with a more cost-effective solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.