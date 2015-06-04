BRIEF-Charter prices $2.5 bln of senior unsecured notes and secured notes
* Charter prices $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes and senior secured notes
June 4 MTG AB
* Says Mathias Hermansson will be taking a sabbatical from his role as MTG chief financial officer between 18 June and 18 December 2015
* Says MTG head of group finance Maria Redin, who has been with MTG for 11 years, will become acting chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016