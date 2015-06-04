BRIEF-Suning Universal to pay cash div 2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
June 4 Equites Property Fund Ltd :
* Transaction was subject to conclusion of an infrastructural services contract between equites and CSV construction proprietary limited
* Acquisition by Equites of airport land property from Dormell Properties 575 Proprietary Limited was approved by requisite majority of votes
* Board of directors of Equites has not approved infrastructural services agreement between equites and CSV construction
* Costs negatively impacted on feasibility of potential developments on land
* Airport transaction will not proceed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Says it plans to pay cash div 2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
WASHINGTON, March 30 Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, has offered to testify before congressional committees probing potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia but wants protection against "unfair prosecution," his lawyer said on Thursday.