BRIEF-Guangzhou Pearl River Industrial Development's 2016 net profit up 16.2 pct
March 31 Guangzhou Pearl River Industrial Development Co Ltd
June 4 Anchor Group Ltd
* Consideration for acquisition of 66 pct shareholding is 91.465 mln rand
* Purchase consideration for remaining 34 pct has been capped at a maximum of initial purchase consideration.
* Has acquired an initial 66 pct of issued share capital of methwold and later acquisition of remaining 34% in methwold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 31 Guangzhou Pearl River Industrial Development Co Ltd
* Construction booming but new property curbs may drag on growth