June 4 Neurones SA :

* Launches share repurchase programme for maximum 6.3 percent of capital, reflected by 1,500,000 shares

* Maximum price is 21 euros per share

* Maximum amount to be spent on repurchase is 15 million euros ($16.89 million)

* Programme to last from June 5, 2015 to Dec. 4, 2016