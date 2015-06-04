BRIEF-Exicon signs contract worth 2.04 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.04 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics to provide semiconductor inspection devices
June 4 Relaxnews SA :
* Financiere Relaxnews launches simplified tender offer for Relaxnews
* Offer launched with price of 9.58 euros ($10.80) per share
* Offer is open for 10 days ($1 = 0.8873 euros)
* Trading in shares of Trigiant Group Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. on March 31