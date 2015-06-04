June 4 Alcatel Lucent SA :

* Completes consultation of its French Group Committee (Comité de Groupe France) in connection with proposed combination with Nokia

* French Group Committee indicated that it does not oppose proposed combination with Nokia

* Board of directors of Alcatel Lucent expresses its full support for proposed combination, following the consultation

