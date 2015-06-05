Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 5 Dassault Systemes SA :
* Signs Memorandum of Understanding with BDHOME, a Chinese interior soft decoration solutions provider, to create joint venture in China and revolutionize home decoration industry in greater China
* Joint venture is created to accelerate adoption of Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform by home furniture and decoration markets
* Joint venture will distribute Dassault Systèmes' 3DVIA brand of applications for smart, 3D space planning solutions in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)