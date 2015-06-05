June 5 Dassault Systemes SA :

* Signs Memorandum of Understanding with BDHOME, a Chinese interior soft decoration solutions provider, to create joint venture in China and revolutionize home decoration industry in greater China

* Joint venture is created to accelerate adoption of Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform by home furniture and decoration markets

* Joint venture will distribute Dassault Systèmes' 3DVIA brand of applications for smart, 3D space planning solutions in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan