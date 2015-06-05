June 5 Digicore Holdings Ltd
* Substantial due diligence has already been conducted by
novatel and no material issue has been identified.
* No final binding agreement has been concluded with novatel
in relation to implementation of proposed transaction
* Has entered into negotiations with Novatel Wireless Inc,
in relation to a proposed transaction
* Transaction in terms of which Novatel wishes to acquire
all shares in digicore for a purchase consideration of 4 rand
per Digicore share
