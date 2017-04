June 5 Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :

* Invitation to holders of its 130,000,000 euros ($146.07 million) floating rate notes due 2017 to tender their notes for purchase by company for cash

* Company will pay 1,080 euros (purchase price) for each 1,000 euros in nominal amount of notes accepted by it for purchase pursuant to offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8900 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)