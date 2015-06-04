UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 4 Firstfarms A/S :
* Says Skiold Holding Aps, close related to chairman of board Henrik Hougaard, bought 60,000 shares in Firstfarms for a total value of 2,790,000 Danish crowns ($421,176.58) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6243 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.