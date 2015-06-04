June 4 Citycon Oyj :

* Says has continued preparations to contemplated rights issue of about 600 million euros ($674.52 million), through which it intends to partly finance the acquisition of the Norwegian shopping centre company Sektor Gruppen AS

* Says in connection with such preparations, Citycon's two largest shareholders, Gazit-Globe Ltd. (42.8 pct) and CPP Investment Board Europe S.à r.l. (15.0 pct), a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, have committed to additional undertakings to subscribe, subject to certain conditions, for further shares in the Rights Issue up to a maximum amount of 50 million euros and 30 million euros, respectively, in the event that any share remain unsubscribed for after the expiry of the subscription period of the Rights Issue

* The additional subscription undertaking by Gazit-Globe is also subject to Gazit-Globe's ownership not exceeding 50 pct of the share and votes in Citycon through such subscription, in which case the number of shares to be subscribed for by Gazit-Globe pursuant to the additional undertaking would be reduced as necessary

* Any such reduction would reduce CPP Investment Board Europe's additional subscription undertaking accordingly on a pro rata basis Source text for Eikon:

