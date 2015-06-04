June 4 Ab-Biotics SA :

* Signs deal with Mylan EPD for exclusive marketing of its probiotic AB-LIFE in Australia and New Zealand

* The product was approved as a drug for cholesterol control by the Australian authorities in Jan. and has been marketed since April under the brand Mylan Enliva Source text: bit.ly/1eQIlXa

