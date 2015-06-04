BRIEF-Yifan Pharmaceutical to pay 1 yuan for every 10 shares as FY 2016 dividend
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
June 4 Ab-Biotics SA :
* Signs deal with Mylan EPD for exclusive marketing of its probiotic AB-LIFE in Australia and New Zealand
* The product was approved as a drug for cholesterol control by the Australian authorities in Jan. and has been marketed since April under the brand Mylan Enliva Source text: bit.ly/1eQIlXa
* Says it received patent on March 31, for novel streptococcus iniae bacteriophage str-inp-1 and its use for preventing proliferation of streptococcus iniae