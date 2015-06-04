UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 4 Midsona AB :
* Says signs contract for the acquisition of Urtekram International A/S (Urtekram), Danish organic food company
* Says purchase price is about 270 million Swedish crowns ($32.44 million) (215 million Danish crowns) on debt free basis Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3221 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.