BRIEF-Yifan Pharmaceutical to pay 1 yuan for every 10 shares as FY 2016 dividend
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
June 4 Koninklijke Philips NV :
* UZ Leuven and Philips collaborate to improve cancer diagnostics by digitizing pathology
* Digitization of cell and tissue research enables rapid exchange of knowledge and pathology images between hospitals possible
* Says it received patent on March 31, for novel streptococcus iniae bacteriophage str-inp-1 and its use for preventing proliferation of streptococcus iniae