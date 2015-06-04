June 4 Monrif SpA :

* Its units Emiliana Grandi Alberghi EGA and Immobiliare Fiomes sign preliminary contract with Fattal Hotel's Group to sell Hotel Hermitage in Milan, Italy

* Expects operation to be completed in September 2015

* The transaction value is set at 20.55 million euros ($23.09 million)

