BRIEF-Yifan Pharmaceutical to pay 1 yuan for every 10 shares as FY 2016 dividend
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
June 4 Genovis AB :
* Says new share issue oversubscribed by 63 pct
* Issue was subscribed to 23,148,827 Swedish crowns ($2.81 million)
* Issue provides genovis with proceeds of about 14.5 million crowns before issue costs Source text: bit.ly/1Q9cEJC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2439 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received patent on March 31, for novel streptococcus iniae bacteriophage str-inp-1 and its use for preventing proliferation of streptococcus iniae