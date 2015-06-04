BRIEF-iNtRON Biotechnology receives patent
* Says it received patent on March 31, for novel streptococcus iniae bacteriophage str-inp-1 and its use for preventing proliferation of streptococcus iniae
June 4 LifeAssays publ AB :
* Says Swedenbro, LifeAssays distributor in Japan, places order for 32 instruments
* Says deliveries are expected in August Source text for Eikon:
* Says its two Sichuan-based pharmaceutical units to be merged into one