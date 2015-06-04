BRIEF-iNtRON Biotechnology receives patent
* Says it received patent on March 31, for novel streptococcus iniae bacteriophage str-inp-1 and its use for preventing proliferation of streptococcus iniae
June 4 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Publ Ab
* Sobi's partner biogen submits marketing authorisation pplication for Alprolix (rfixfc) in Europe
* Sobi has an opt-in right to assume final development and commercialisation of Alprolix in Europe, Russia, certain countries in the Middle East, and North Africa. The MAA filing with the EMA coupled with the receipt of the opt-in data package, triggers the formal opt-in right, for Sobi to exercise its option in accordance with the collaboration agreement. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
* Says its two Sichuan-based pharmaceutical units to be merged into one