BRIEF-Barrick reports restrictions at Veladero mine heap leach facility
* Reports restrictions at Veladero mine's heap leach facility
June 4 Alcatel Lucent SA :
* And HP Co to deliver cloud data center solutions for data explosion, security and storage
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reports restrictions at Veladero mine's heap leach facility
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, March 31 Merger and acquisitions involving Asian companies fell 39 percent in the first quarter of 2017 to $176 billion, the lowest level in nearly three years and highlighting a sharp pull back in overseas deals by Chinese firms.