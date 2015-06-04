June 4 Invalda INVL AB :

* Informs that during tender offer to buy up shares in INVL Technology 47 ordinary registered shares were offered for which Invalda INVL will pay 75.67 euros ($85.08) (without brokerage fee)

* Says after completion of tender offer Invalda INVL will own 504,509 INVL Technology shares, which amount to 8.25 pct of INVL Technology capital and votes

* Says Invalda INVL offered to buy up 414,034 shares of INVL Technology amounting to 6.771 pct of INVL Technology issued shares Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8894 euros)