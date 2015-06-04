BRIEF-Techwing signs contract worth 1.62 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.62 billion won contract with SanDisk(Malaysia) to provide semiconductor inspection devices
June 4 Euronext:
* Trading on ordinary shares of Relaxnews is suspended on Alternext Paris
* Suspension is announced at request of company, pending publication of press release and until further notice Source text - bit.ly/1HMPG12
* Says it signed a 2.04 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics to provide semiconductor inspection devices