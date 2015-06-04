June 4 Glencore Plc

* Glencore Operations South Africa notes with regret statement released 4 June 2015 by NUM regarding co's plans to close its Opencast operations at Optimum Coal Mine.

* Call upon NUM to desist from issuing negative statements that do not contribute to resolution of this matter

* Optimum has provided detailed information regarding its financial position to NUM, DMR and Productivity SA

* Productivity SA has unequivocally confirmed that current situation at Optimum is no longer financially sustainable