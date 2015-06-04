June 4 Metinvest BV :

* Q1 revenue $1.82 billion, down 38 pct versus year ago

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA $341 million, down 61 pct versus year ago

* Net debt as at March 31, 2015 of $2.95 billion versus $3.12 billion as at Dec. 31, 2014

* Says Q1 decrease of revenue was primarily due to fall in sales of flat and long products, iron ore products, semi-finished steel products and coke and chemical products Source text - bit.ly/1IgxUWI

