UPDATE 3-H&M invests in supply chain as fashion rivalry intensifies
* ARKET will also sell clothes from third-party brands (Adds detail on supply chain overhaul, expert comments, updates shares)
June 4 Metinvest BV :
* Q1 revenue $1.82 billion, down 38 pct versus year ago
* Q1 adjusted EBITDA $341 million, down 61 pct versus year ago
* Net debt as at March 31, 2015 of $2.95 billion versus $3.12 billion as at Dec. 31, 2014
* Says Q1 decrease of revenue was primarily due to fall in sales of flat and long products, iron ore products, semi-finished steel products and coke and chemical products Source text - bit.ly/1IgxUWI
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ARKET will also sell clothes from third-party brands (Adds detail on supply chain overhaul, expert comments, updates shares)
LONDON, March 30 Online retailer AO World raised 50 million pounds ($62 million) on Thursday to underpin its balance sheet as it navigates an uncertain outlook in Britain, its biggest market, and the impact of the lower pound on supplier prices.