June 4 Banif :

* Says it sells its 85,92 percent stake in Banif Mais SGPS SA for 400 million euros ($450.6 million) to Cofidis Participations SA, a company incorporated in France

* Says transaction is aligned with company's strategic plan and is expected to have a positive impact on its consolidated capital ratios

* Sees an increase in fully phased-in Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio of 98 basis points (bps), and an increase of fully implemented CET 1 ratio of 126 bps

* Says it will maintain a strategic partnership in the specialised credit segment for auto loans and finance with Banco Banif Mais SGPS SA, owned in 100 percent by Banif Mais SGPS SA

Source text: bit.ly/1RMANTN

