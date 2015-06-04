BRIEF-Unico American reports Q4 earnings per share $0.11
* Unico American Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
June 4 Banif :
* Says it sells its 85,92 percent stake in Banif Mais SGPS SA for 400 million euros ($450.6 million) to Cofidis Participations SA, a company incorporated in France
* Says transaction is aligned with company's strategic plan and is expected to have a positive impact on its consolidated capital ratios
* Sees an increase in fully phased-in Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio of 98 basis points (bps), and an increase of fully implemented CET 1 ratio of 126 bps
* Says it will maintain a strategic partnership in the specialised credit segment for auto loans and finance with Banco Banif Mais SGPS SA, owned in 100 percent by Banif Mais SGPS SA
Source text: bit.ly/1RMANTN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8878 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unico American Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Starwood Capital Group confirms sale of its stake in Tri Pointe Group