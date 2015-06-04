BRIEF-Stemcell United Ltd proposes to issue upto 1 mln securities
* Proposes to issue upto 1 million securities by way of a placement
June 4 Sensorion SA :
* Announces positive results from preclinical trial in the recovery of hearing after acoustic damage
* Results come from preclinical testing in vivo proof of concept for a new drug candidate for the curative treatment of severe hearing loss
* Says new data allow to consider launching a clinical study in this new indication Source text: bit.ly/1QtLSXb
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Proposes to issue upto 1 million securities by way of a placement
March 31 Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited :