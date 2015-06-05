BRIEF-Mercantile Investment Company updates on off market takeover bid
* MHM shareholders are encouraged to accept offer as soon as possible
June 5 Altamir SCA :
* Apax Partners, managing company of Apax France VI fund, intends to distribute more than 95 percent of Apax France VI stake in Albioma to its investors
* Apax France VI and Altamir hold directly or indirectly (through Financière Hélios) a 42.5 percent stake in Albioma
* Altamir will keep its stake of about 12 percent in Albioma unchanged
* Distribution to be done in second half of June
* As result of operation, the investors of Apax France VI fund are to hold about 30 percent of Albioma share capital Source text: bit.ly/1IgZ67H Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MHM shareholders are encouraged to accept offer as soon as possible
April 4 A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Botswana in the early hours of Wednesday, two days after a strong 6.5-magnitude tremor shook the southern African country, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
* APRA wants to promote higher-than-normal degree of prudence