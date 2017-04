June 5 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd :

* Directorate change

* John Gerstenlauer has retired as company's chief executive officer and Jón Ferrier has been appointed as CEO with immediate effect

* John Gerstenlauer will retire as a director of company on day of forthcoming annual general meeting.