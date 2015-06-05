(Corrects headline to clarify talks are regarding possible
asset swaps)
June 5 Vodafone Group Plc
* Says response to media speculation
* Confirms that it is in early stages of discussions with
Liberty Global
* No certainty that any transaction will be agreed, nor is
there certainty with respect to which assets will ultimately be
involved.
* Notes recent media speculation regarding a potential
transaction between Vodafone and Liberty Global Plc
* Vodafone is not in discussions with Liberty Global
concerning a combination of two companies.
