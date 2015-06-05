June 5 Texton Property Fund Ltd
* Rob Kane and Marelise de Lange have resigned as chief
executive officer and financial director
* Both executives will remain with company until July 31
2015 to facilitate transition to a new executive team
* Angelique de Rauville has been appointed joint chief
executive officer with immediate effect
* Lyndon Kan appointed an executive director and chief
operating officer of Texton
* Appointment of a financial director is well underway and
an announcement is expected to be made shortly
