June 5 Texton Property Fund Ltd

* Rob Kane and Marelise de Lange have resigned as chief executive officer and financial director

* Both executives will remain with company until July 31 2015 to facilitate transition to a new executive team

* Angelique de Rauville has been appointed joint chief executive officer with immediate effect

* Lyndon Kan appointed an executive director and chief operating officer of Texton

* Appointment of a financial director is well underway and an announcement is expected to be made shortly