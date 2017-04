June 5 Deutsche Wohnen AG

* Adjustment of conversion price and conversion ratio for eur 400 million convertible bonds

* Adjusted conversion price is eur 21.8549 (previously: eur 22.1016) and adjusted conversion ratio is 4,575.6329 shares per bond (previously: 4,524.5593 shares per bond)

* Conversion price and conversion ratio for bonds have been adjusted as a result of cash capital increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: