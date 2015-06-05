UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 5 Merlin Entertainments Plc
* Since accident at Alton Towers resort on Tuesday afternoon Merlin Entertainments has been engaged in a thorough review
* Two rollercoaster rides have been withdrawn from service until new safety protocols have been applied
* Investigation is ongoing and we are co-operating fully with health & safety executive.
* Plan to re-open park to public in next few days Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources