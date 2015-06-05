BRIEF-Suda requests trading halt effective immediately
* Requests trading halt effective immediately, pending release of an announcement regarding capital raising by company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 5 Medical Prognosis Institute A/S :
* Says Oncology Venture Sweden AB, a spinout from Medical Prognosis Institute A/S, announces its IPO at the Swedish AktieTorget
* Oncology Venture aims to raise at least 16 million Swedish crowns ($1.93 million) and up to 21 million crowns
* Subscription period runs June 5 - June 24, 2015
* First day of trading on AktieTorget will be July 22, 2015
* OV raises capital for use of clinical development of its anticancer drug APO010 and its newly in-licensed anticancer drug candidate Irofulven
* Overall goal of OV is to in-license a total of five drug candidates and to run 5 focused clinical phase 2 trials within a period of three years from planned IPO on AktieTorget Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2838 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 4 U.S. investment firm Gurnet Point Capital is nearing a deal to acquire Ireland-based specialty drugmaker Innocoll Holdings Plc, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Endologix enters into $170 million credit facility with Deerfield Management