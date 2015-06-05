June 5 Financial Conduct Authority:

* FCA appoints new director of enforcement and market oversight and director of risk

* Mark Steward is new director of enforcement and market oversight and Barbara Frohn new director of risk and compliance oversight

* Both will be expected to take up their new roles in london, in early autumn

Appointments represent next stage of implementation of FCA's new strategic approach and associated new leadership structure which was announced last December.