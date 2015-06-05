Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 5 Altia Consultores SA :
* Says wins Smart Port project in consortium with Emetel Sistemas for A Coruna Port for 2.4 million euros ($2.7 million)
* Says project includes automation and integration of processes developed in A Coruna Port Source text: bit.ly/1H7ZFlH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8907 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)