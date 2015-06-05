BRIEF-Suda requests trading halt effective immediately
Requests trading halt effective immediately, pending release of an announcement regarding capital raising by company.
June 5 Fagron NV :
* Exercise of warrants increases capital of Fagron
* 12,301 new shares have been issued as a result of the exercise of warrants
12,301 new shares have been issued as a result of the exercise of warrants
April 4 U.S. investment firm Gurnet Point Capital is nearing a deal to acquire Ireland-based specialty drugmaker Innocoll Holdings Plc, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Endologix enters into $170 million credit facility with Deerfield Management